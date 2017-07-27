Drew Brees doesn’t expect or desire contract talks this summer

In January, Saints quarterback Drew Brees said that he was comfortable playing out the final year of his contract in 2017 and nothing has changed in the interim.
Brees, who has a clause in his contract barring the Saints from using the franchise tag, said that he feels no “sense of urgency” to get a deal in place for the 2018 season. He said his focus is on making sure that he and the Saints are set up for success and that no one has been or will be talking about a new contract in New Orleans until the year is out.
“I don’t expect them to,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I don’t really desire them to. I just want to play football. I want to help this team.”
It’s impossible to know exactly how things will play out for Brees this season, but there were no signs of impending doom last season. Brees threw for 5,208 yards while starting every game and throwing 37 touchdowns. More of the same will set him up quite nicely for when the focus does turn to contractual matters, which would explain why getting something done now isn’t an urgent matter for the quarterback.
He’s leaving. 😦
Don’t blame him. The management has been wrong way too much. Some bad luck as well.
Shoulda won another SB with the 2011 team.
Woulda been 2 outta 3
Roman Harper one on one with Vernon Davis.
Got goosebumps writing that. AND the NFCCG was gonna be in the dome against the Giants, the two lower seeds would have won the divisional round.
You can’t win overpaying these overpaid QB diva’s today! Sure get some yards and buy some tickets to watch the real football organizations play in the SB!!!
As bad as I want to the Saints to resign Brees, I can’t see them spending that kind of money on him, again. Maybe they go after Cousins and spend that sort of money. I guess you have to see how this season plays out.
It really seems as though the Saint’s window has been slowly closing, which is unfortunate for a dedicated gamer like Brees. It might be that he wants another shot at the Super Bowl, and feels there may be a better opportunity elsewhere. Imagine what could be if somehow he wound up on an otherwise SB-ready roster like the Texans, who just need an elite signal caller.
Oh forgot this tidbit. I just was able to again watch the last 5 mins of that game like a year ago, any football fan should do so. Jimmy G and Vernon D go off son. Jimmy has one of the best catch and runs of his career.
Breesy also has a jo trade clause.
I don’t know that he’s leaving- he WANTS to retire a Saint- he’s put Sean and Mickey on notice that unless they improve the D, he will go win another Ring somewhere else.
Guess we will know how that is working by the end of preseason…
Brees is the real GOAT. Look it up chowdaheads, team stats don’t make you the best.
Lesticles1983
Cousins will either be a Redskin or 49er next year. Brees is worth 2 years 60M.
Brees deserves better.
Denver, welcome your 2018 starting QB, Drew Brees!