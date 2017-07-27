Drew Brees doesn’t expect or desire contract talks this summer

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

In January, Saints quarterback Drew Brees said that he was comfortable playing out the final year of his contract in 2017 and nothing has changed in the interim.

Brees, who has a clause in his contract barring the Saints from using the franchise tag, said that he feels no “sense of urgency” to get a deal in place for the 2018 season. He said his focus is on making sure that he and the Saints are set up for success and that no one has been or will be talking about a new contract in New Orleans until the year is out.

“I don’t expect them to,” Brees said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I don’t really desire them to. I just want to play football. I want to help this team.”

It’s impossible to know exactly how things will play out for Brees this season, but there were no signs of impending doom last season. Brees threw for 5,208 yards while starting every game and throwing 37 touchdowns. More of the same will set him up quite nicely for when the focus does turn to contractual matters, which would explain why getting something done now isn’t an urgent matter for the quarterback.