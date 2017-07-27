Giants’ best move could be to give OBJ what he wants, right now

The aspirations of Odell Beckham Jr. to be the highest-paid player in the NFL will trigger this reaction: That’s nice, but it’s not realistic.
But after considering how Beckham could, on a year-to-year basis, become the highest paid player in the league, maybe the best move would be to make him the league’s highest paid player now.
Currently signed for two more years under his rookie deal, Beckham is on the books for $1.839 million in 2017 and $8.459 million in 2018. Come 2019, he’d be eligible for the franchise tag. For receivers, the 2017 tag landed at $15.682 million. Assuming eight-percent increases for the next two years, the receiver franchise would be $18.28 million in 2019.
By rule (20 percent raise), the amount would move to $21.93 million in 2020. Come 2021, Beckham would get a 44-percent raise ($31.58 million) or the quarterback franchise tag, whichever is greater.
Depending on where the market at the quarterback position goes over the next four years (and whether other stars opt to go year-to-year under the franchise tag), $31.58 million could make Beckham the highest paid player in football. His better chance would come in 2022, when he’d either hit the open market unfettered or, if a fourth franchise tag is even available, receiver $45.48 million for 2022.
Let’s assume the Giants decide come 2022 not to invest that much money in a non-quarterback. If he’s on the open market, does a 29-year-old Beckham get the biggest deal any player ever has?
Maybe. While some owners will evaluate Beckham based only on football abilities, there surely will be some who throw money at Beckham for the value he brings, both in dollars and cents and by instantly making the team name and logo into national brands.
Given how expensive it could become for the Giants on a year-to-year basis over the next six seasons, the best move for the Giants could be to give Beckham a four-year extension right now, with a new-money average of $25.1 million. That would allow him to call himself the highest-paid player in the league, and it would require a total payout of only (only?) $110.698 million over six years.
On a year-to-year basis, the Giants would pay Beckham at least $127.568 million over the next six years. So they could save $17 million, give the player significant security, and buy the peace that comes from having a key player be happy and satisfied by moving quickly, before the high-water mark in new money moves above $25 million per year.
They also could structure the long-term offer to be guaranteed for three years, with the team having the option to cut him or squeeze him to take less on the back end. If his motivation is to be the highest-paid player in football, maybe he’d agree to terms of that type — like most other players routinely do — since he would still be able to say he’s the highest paid player in football.
Until, of course, someone else is making more than $25.1 million per year. Which will happen, sooner than later.
Which is why the Giants should maybe move now to give Beckham what he wants in a way that gives the team what it needs, especially in light of the pitfalls of letting Beckham play on a year-to-year basis.
I kind of glazed over reading this. A QB that is worth it will and should get pretty much what they want. A shutdown corner should be worth some second tear beyond that. A special talent that is a linebacker or lineman are the next tier. Running backs and wide recievers aren’t worth franchise size 💰
Really? 100M to add 4 years to his contract? No doubt a lot of it up front. Hmmm. OBJ is a great player, but I would be cautious about investing so much in a receiver. If he wants to rework his deal now, with 2 years left on it, one would think he would need to give something up. Look at what has happened with Malcolm Butler.
Or they could just cut him
I hope they break the bank to keep him….
The same Beckham who was blamed for the playoff exit? The same Beckham who the year before got Coughlin fired because he left him in the game despite a slew of personal fouls that cost the team any chance at reaching the playoffs? As a non-Giants fan I say sure, give him all that crazy money and keep him.
No it wouldn’t
Yes , that would solve everything.
Easy decision for the G-Men. You franchise him twice, keeping him until the 2021-22 season. $18.28M and $21.93M are doable numbers. This would give him an AAV of about $12M over the next 4 years.
Once it jumps to $31.58M you let him hit free agency. But you’ve still controlled the bulk of his prime. Better than the Eagles can say about DeSean Jackson…
Yes OBJ should get paid, and I’d trade a first plus give him the contract like DB or Harvin got if I’m the Seahawks. Graham is on the last year of his deal, and Kearse dropped off significantly last year so he’ll either be released or asked to restructure.
Stop with this year by year nonsense too many unknowns injury risk etc. Players want the big signing bonus and I doubt agents want to go to the table every year…would you want comp on 100 million today 127 over 6 years? Agent of clients that want to go year by year will end up taking a few extra points.
He should have played in the NBA if he wants that kind of money.
Whatever, if Beckham ever gets a four-year extension from the Giants it will be for less than $100M.
What’s his price per tantrum?
Or they could just let him play out this contract and then make a decision. Manning will be 37 after this season and 38 after 2018. There’s a real chance the Giants could be without Manning after 2018, so they’ll either go into a rebuilding mode or they’ll have a young QB on a cheap contract. Those two things will play a role in whether they pay Beckham. If they’re in a rebuild, it doesn’t make sense to keep him (could tag and trade him) or if they’ve got a young QB on a cheap contract they’ll be able to pay Beckham a big contract with the cap space.
Back away from the pipe. No matter what it tells you it is not your friend.
He wants to buy a bigger boat!