Jarvis Landry didn’t want his contract hindering the team

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

The Dolphins and receiver Jarvis Landry are not yet negotiating a new contract. That hasn’t affected Landry’s willingness to report for duty.

“No, there was not,” Landry told reporters when asked whether there was any question as to whether he’d show up for the first day of training camp practice.

“Like I said, for me, being a leader and having an opportunity to take another step, we don’t need anything hindering us off that path,” Landry said. “So for me to be here and to show the guys that it is about them and it’s about the team, that’s what I’m here to do.”

That’s great news for the Dolphins, but it doesn’t change the fact that, absent a contract extension before the end of the season, they’ll have to decide between paying him, letting him his the open market, or using the franchise tag.