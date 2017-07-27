Jerry Jones: Decision on Ezekiel Elliott imminent

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Jerry Jones expects a decision from the league soon on Ezekiel Elliott. Though Jones said he doesn’t know what the NFL will rule, the Cowboys owner reiterated his belief that Elliott did nothing that deserves a suspension.

“I think we’ll have a decision imminently,” Jones told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on SiriusXM. “Of course, I don’t know what that will be and wouldn’t want to have conjecture in any way involving that.

“What I have seen, though, is the presentation of Zeke and his people, and I’ve seen the league’s presentation. There’s no domestic violence involved here.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that Elliott is bracing for a suspension to start the season. With Jones entering the Hall of Fame Aug. 5, it’s unlikely the NFL would announce a suspension next week. But it’s obvious Jones doesn’t expect a suspension for Elliott.

Jones has stood by the running back even as the NFL’s investigation has extended more than a year.

The Cowboys drafted Elliott fourth overall in 2016, and he led the league in rushing as a rookie.