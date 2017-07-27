Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett like seeing three practice fights from Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT

Three fights happened at Cowboys practice on Thursday. But no one will be held (hard gulp) accountable for it.

“What I saw was competitiveness,” Jones said regarding the trio of brouhahas, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It didn’t undermine our team concepts. I liked it.”

“It was a little spirited, particularly over there in the pass-rush drill, and you like that,” Garrett added. “You’d rather have to dial it back than constantly having to light a fire under these guys. Your guys are very passionate about football. They love to play and they love to work at it. Sometimes you get across the line, though. You’ve got to make sure they dial it back and focus on what they need to focus on, which is the next play.”

The card consisted of defensive tackle Lewis Neal vs. center Joe Looney, defensive end Damontre Moore vs. guard Ruben Carter, and defensive end Tyrone Crawford vs. guard Zack Martin.

“We’ve been going at each other since OTAs, so when you go against the same guy for months at a time, stuff builds up,” Martin said. “We’ve got some great competition between the offensive and defensive line and we’re making each other better.”

The stuff blew up on Thursday, and it sounds like there will be more of it to come. In Oxnard and elsewhere.