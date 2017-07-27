Jets claim running back Marcus Murphy off waivers

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

The Jets claimed running back Marcus Murphy off waivers from the Saints, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Murphy joins Lucky Whitehead, whom the Jets claimed off waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday, among the competitors for the return spots. Murphy has 34 career punt returns for a 9.4 yards average and one touchdown and 19 kickoff returns for a 21.3 yards average. Whitehead has 44 career punt returns for a 6.9 yards average and 33 kickoff returns for a 25.6 yards average.

Murphy joined the Saints as a seventh-round pick in 2015. He contributed mostly on special teams the past two seasons but ball security issues prompted the Saints to make Murphy inactive on game day for the final 13 games.

The Saints’ offseason additions of running backs Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara and receiver/returner Ted Ginn Jr. made Murphy expendable.

Murphy is entering the third year of his four-year, $2.35 million contract, with a base salary of $615,000 this season.