John Harbaugh on Colin Kaepernick: What’s his priority?

As the Ravens consider signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, coach John Harbaugh hinted today that they want to know whether Kaepernick is all-in on football.
Harbaugh said he wants to find out what Kaepernick’s passion and priority is, suggesting perhaps that the team wonders if Kaepernick is more interested in his social justice work than in living and breathing football.
“He’s a really good football player and I believe he’s a really good person,” Harbaugh said of Kaepernick. “It all depends on a lot of things. It depends on Colin, first of all, what he wants to do. What’s his passion? What’s his priority? What’s he want to do? What kind of shape he’s in, and if he’s ready to go, then our needs. So we’ll kind of see where it goes. I don’t think that’s different for us than any other team. We’re definitely going to get another arm in here. But he’s not an arm, obviously. He’s an accomplished football player and we always like having good football players around.”
Kaepernick played for Harbaugh’s brother Jim in San Francisco, and Jim Harbaugh has vouched for Kaepernick many times. So if John Harbaugh wants to know about Kaepernick’s passion for football, his brother would be a good reference — unless Harbaugh suspects Kaepernick once made football his priority but now has other priorities.
Looks like I will not be watching the NFL again this year . . .
The Ravens; AFC’s version of the Cowboys …
Probably the same as they were last year: when you can’t beat out the competition, spit in the face of Americans. Glad the Niners got rid of him.
His priority is being an idiot, John.
He won’t change.
The Ravens; AFC version of the low life Cowboys …
Well, if he’s thinking of signing with the Ravens, then obviously winning is not a priority.
If you look at the Colts QB options (minus Luck, which is very possible), they need to talk to this guy.
Not sure why so many people don’t want to see him play. I for one love watching him make an ass of himself on the playing field. Let the clown play!
First ray Lewis,Then Ray Rice, Now the one that thinks
more of social issues then football. Really something to
look forward t this season.Should think about actually
making the playoffs instead of rescuing the world. Time
to move on to root for another team.Retired police officer,
Vietnam vet and now a minority.
well we know whaaabaugh’s priority is complaining and getting rules changed, so krapernick’s priorities of sitting during the anthem and growing his hair out should fit right in.
Nobody wants the QB who went 3-16 over the last 2 years and tried to talk about oppression while wearing a Fidel Castro t-shirt? No way.
you people are hypocrites… upset because he doesn’t share your views, but if a singer or actor comes out with views that match your own you’d be all in.. John would be right to want Kapernick to say his primary focus is football, but i don’t see how taking a knee takes away from that at all.. I will continue to support any form of peaceful protest, regardless of political or social leaning, the moment you entice , encourage or take part in violence in any way I hope you are charged and sentenced to the full extent the law allows
Good news, Kap. The Ravens are Colin you.
Finally, someone is asking the correct questions…
(With exception of the Cowboys & the Bengals) an NFL coach has a short shelf life you get to the playoffs, get past the 1st round or you’re fired.
Guy’s not going to get hired if playing QB is 2nd to playing Social Warrior…he call Soros and get on the SJW payroll.
I’m thinking his priorities lie within something like raising a fist in the air.
And nobody will miss you…go watch whatever you want….
Actually…. I prefer all Hollywood stars, musicians, and athletes keep their political views to themselves.
Whether I agree with their views or not.
I think it’s a trial balloon to see what the Ravens fans reaction is.
Just his way of saying Kaep is done with the NFL.
I already made up my mind if kap is not signed I will boycott the NFL. Its a slap in the face to the black race and it shows the NFL does not care for the issues that minorities consistently face in inner cities throughout america which he only helped to shed light on.
Let this guy be. What’s his sin that’s hard to forget. He still can play . Give him a chance and we’ll go from there.