John Harbaugh on Colin Kaepernick: What’s his priority?

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

As the Ravens consider signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, coach John Harbaugh hinted today that they want to know whether Kaepernick is all-in on football.

Harbaugh said he wants to find out what Kaepernick’s passion and priority is, suggesting perhaps that the team wonders if Kaepernick is more interested in his social justice work than in living and breathing football.

“He’s a really good football player and I believe he’s a really good person,” Harbaugh said of Kaepernick. “It all depends on a lot of things. It depends on Colin, first of all, what he wants to do. What’s his passion? What’s his priority? What’s he want to do? What kind of shape he’s in, and if he’s ready to go, then our needs. So we’ll kind of see where it goes. I don’t think that’s different for us than any other team. We’re definitely going to get another arm in here. But he’s not an arm, obviously. He’s an accomplished football player and we always like having good football players around.”

Kaepernick played for Harbaugh’s brother Jim in San Francisco, and Jim Harbaugh has vouched for Kaepernick many times. So if John Harbaugh wants to know about Kaepernick’s passion for football, his brother would be a good reference — unless Harbaugh suspects Kaepernick once made football his priority but now has other priorities.