John Harbaugh: Ravens will add a QB, maybe Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

Of all the teams that could be a match for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the Ravens make the most sense. The brother of their head coach, John Harbaugh, coached Kaepernick in San Francisco, and still raves about him. Their Senior Offensive Assistant (and possible offensive coordinator in waiting), Greg Roman, served as offensive coordinator in San Francisco when Kaepernick played as well as ever.

And the Ravens could indeed sign him.

Via multiple Twitter accounts of reporters at practice, Harbaugh said the Ravens plan to add a quarterback, and he didn’t rule out Kaepernick.

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun notes that Harbaugh said it all “depends on what Kaepernick wants to do.” Harbaugh also said that the Ravens have been talking to Kaepernick throughout the summer.

This suggests that the outcome hinges on whether Kaepernick would take whatever money the Ravens have budgeted for the position. If he does, he’ll have a job. And a chance to supplant Ryan Mallet as the No. 2 guy on the roster. And an opportunity to be in position to play if Joe Flacco’s back injury is something more than a minor inconvenience.