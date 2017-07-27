John Harbaugh: Ravens will add a QB, maybe Kaepernick

Of all the teams that could be a match for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the Ravens make the most sense. The brother of their head coach, John Harbaugh, coached Kaepernick in San Francisco, and still raves about him. Their Senior Offensive Assistant (and possible offensive coordinator in waiting), Greg Roman, served as offensive coordinator in San Francisco when Kaepernick played as well as ever.
And the Ravens could indeed sign him.
Via multiple Twitter accounts of reporters at practice, Harbaugh said the Ravens plan to add a quarterback, and he didn’t rule out Kaepernick.
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun notes that Harbaugh said it all “depends on what Kaepernick wants to do.” Harbaugh also said that the Ravens have been talking to Kaepernick throughout the summer.
This suggests that the outcome hinges on whether Kaepernick would take whatever money the Ravens have budgeted for the position. If he does, he’ll have a job. And a chance to supplant Ryan Mallet as the No. 2 guy on the roster. And an opportunity to be in position to play if Joe Flacco’s back injury is something more than a minor inconvenience.
Not a bad thought. It beats giving up a #1 for a Sam Bradford type.
this could be a great situation for both…and w/ flaccos back and not being able to turn the corner despite plenty of talent could end up being a QB controversy before its all said and done
Kap and G Ro back together. Flacco may not get his job back. That is if Kap has that same competitive fire 🔥, Desire and intensity.
Like I’ve been saying. You can’t say he has been blackballed untill the season starts. There is too much backup QB movement in the preseason. Teams rather sign cheaper guys early and hope they can stick. Once a team realize some of these QB’s aren’t ready then they bring in the experienced backup QB’s.
So Kaep has been blackballed from the NFL, and no team will touch him, but he has been in communication with the Ravens all summer? Something isn’t adding up. Could the fuzzy math simply be that the black balled lable is simply imagined by social justice warriors that spend their day searching desperately for something that they can be outraged about?
Why would anyone think Kap could run the Ravens offense? He doesn’t seem to have a skill set anywhere close to Joe Flacco’s.
See everyone kaep has opportunities
Does anyone else think Kaepernick is much better than Flacco. All flacco ever seems to do is throw jump balls and check downs
Leading tackler, Orr gone, leading receiver, Pitta gone, best rusher, Dixon gone, QB may be gone, season maybe gone. Tank time?
Kaepernick is a great athlete but a terrible QB.
Being a good to great QB is 70% mental. You do not have to be a great athlete to be a good QB. Brady is proof of that.
But being a good QB is being able to read defenses, put zip on the ball when your suppose to; taking some off of the pass and hitting a receiver coming out of his break……………all the things that Kaepernick isn’t able to do. He hasn’t gotten any better since he came into the league.
Flacco will have no problem getting his job back. But after their 0-3, he might as well take the rest of the year off.
Not a big fan of Kaep or the Ravens. That being said, he played his butt off for the other Harbaugh, and put San Fran in contention for a little while. If there is a place he can succeed, it is B-more. Also, for those of you that associate politics with football, Maryland has the highest ratio of D’s to R’s, and Key wrote the Anthem at a Fort not far away from the stadium.