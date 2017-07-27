Martavis Bryant hasn’t been fully reinstated, can’t practice/play until he is

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

When Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was conditionally reinstated from suspension by the NFL in April, he was cleared to take part in “meetings, conditioning work and similar activities.”

Clearance for “all preseason activities,” including practices and games, called for Bryant to make arrangements for “clinical resources” in Pittsburgh. It appears whatever arrangements have been made haven’t passed muster with the league.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that Bryant remains limited to off-field work as training camp gets underway.

“Upon his conditional reinstatement in April, Martavis Bryant was made aware it was only the beginning of a process toward a return to being a full contributing member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have been informed by the NFL that Martavis is still in the process of being fully reinstated. Until that time, Martavis will be permitted to take part in off-the-field team activities at training camp, but he will not be permitted to practice or play in any games.”

It seems counterintuitive that players who will be suspended for games in the early portion of the season are able to practice and play in the preseason while Bryant is not, but that’s the position that the wideout is in until further notice.