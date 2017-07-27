Martellus Bennett goes all in with Packers

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has been called “cheesy” before, but the name seemed to fit perfectly as he conducted interviews Thursday wearing a foam cheesehead.

“I usually like the metaphorical cheese that goes in my pocket, but the cheese that goes on my head works as well,” Bennett said. via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I’ve had this for a while. Sometimes I wear it around the building just to let the guys know that I’m part of the culture. I like it, though.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy refers to Bennett’s “big personality,” and it fits.

Bennett, 30, expects Green Bay to be his last stop after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots last season. He said he took advantage of the 30 percent employee discount in the Packers’ Pro Shop, buying the cheesehead soon after he signed a three-year, $21 million deal.

On Tuesday night, Bennett spent the night in front of his locker at Lambeau Field after arriving at St. Norbert College to find the dorms locked.

“I was really sleepy throughout the day [Wednesday], but I toughed it through,” Bennett said. “It’s kind of weird sleeping in a corporate environment; you never get too comfortable. I like to Winnie the Pooh it, which is just sleep in like a hoodie, and nothing else like Winnie the Pooh, but I can’t do that here because if I Winnie the Pooh’d it here in my locker, it’s just weird. So I couldn’t get too comfortable to get too much sleep.”

Bennett handed reporters copies of his new comic book after his 30-minute interview ended.