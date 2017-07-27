Myles Garrett puts his best foot forward on first day of camp

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett repeated what Hue Jackson said a day earlier: His left foot is healed, and he’s ready to go.

“After a couple of days, I knew it wasn’t too bad,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “They were keeping me out to protect me and to protect my future. After a couple of weeks, I felt fine. It was really just about rehabbing and making it stronger so something like this won’t happen again.”

The No. 1 overall pick sprained his left foot on a would-be sack of Brock Osweiler on the second day of minicamp last month.

“I believe that I planted on Osweiler’s foot as I was coming by,” Garrett said, “so I mean in the game I won’t have to worry about it. I won’t be running by him, I’ll be taking him down.”

Garrett gave Browns fans a sigh of relief earlier this month when he posted a video on social media showing him leg pressing a friend while home working out.

“It was an old basketball teammate of mine and I think with him on it, it made it around it 1,450,” Garrett said. “He asked if he could jump on and I said, ‘Sure.’ I thought he was kidding. I needed to go up in weight, and there’s not much more room on the top so go ahead and get on. So I did him about four or five times and kept going.”



The former Texas A&M star was eager to get to work against All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas.

“It would be great to go against him, but that’s one thing,” Garrett said. “I’m trying to beat him.”