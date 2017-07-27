Myles Garrett puts his best foot forward on first day of camp

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett repeated what Hue Jackson said a day earlier: His left foot is healed, and he’s ready to go.
“After a couple of days, I knew it wasn’t too bad,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “They were keeping me out to protect me and to protect my future. After a couple of weeks, I felt fine. It was really just about rehabbing and making it stronger so something like this won’t happen again.”
The No. 1 overall pick sprained his left foot on a would-be sack of Brock Osweiler on the second day of minicamp last month.
“I believe that I planted on Osweiler’s foot as I was coming by,” Garrett said, “so I mean in the game I won’t have to worry about it. I won’t be running by him, I’ll be taking him down.”
Garrett gave Browns fans a sigh of relief earlier this month when he posted a video on social media showing him leg pressing a friend while home working out.
“It was an old basketball teammate of mine and I think with him on it, it made it around it 1,450,” Garrett said. “He asked if he could jump on and I said, ‘Sure.’ I thought he was kidding. I needed to go up in weight, and there’s not much more room on the top so go ahead and get on. So I did him about four or five times and kept going.”
The former Texas A&M star was eager to get to work against All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas.
“It would be great to go against him, but that’s one thing,” Garrett said. “I’m trying to beat him.”
He makes a good point about non-contact practices. Avoiding contact with a teammate may actually be causing some injuries that wouldn’t otherwise happen with a good, clean tackle. These guys are trained to make and take hits, not dance around dodging each other.
Thomas could make him eat his words, however, that’ll only make him better.
You KNOW that DC Gregg Williams is going to get the most out of him.