NFL has generated plenty of embarrassing moments

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

In an effort to make PFT Live interactive (and in an effort to fill the full three hours), we try to come up with a question of the day.

And by “we” I mean someone other than me who, as Barstool Big Cat learned earlier this week, does all the heavy lifting while I just staple my toupee in place, show up, and talk.

For Wednesday, Rob “Stats” Guerrera had a good idea. (For a change.) Inspired by the Lucky Whitehead situation, which clearly was embarrassing for the Cowboys, what was the most embarrassing moment in NFL history?

The response was overwhelming, both on Twitter and in the comments. Here’s a list of the best.

The Fail Mary.

The Butt Fumble.

The Colts Fake Punt Debacle.

Dan Orlovsky’s Extended Run Out of the End Zone.

Odell vs. The Kicking Net.

Gus Frerotte vs. The Wall.

Leon Lett vs. Common Sense I.

Leon Lett vs. Common Sense II.

Tony Romo vs. The Field Goal Snap.

Jim Marshall’s Wrong-Way Run.

Najeh Davenport’s Hamper Dump.

The Elvis Dumervil Fax Machine Faux Pas.

The Super Bowl XLVII Power Outage.

The Vikings Screw Up The Draft I.

The Vikings Screw Up The Draft II.

The Love Boat.

The Hall of Fame Game Cancellation.

The Super Bowl XLV Seating Debacle.

Thanks to everyone who responded, and who listens to or watches the show. We hope you enjoy it at least 10 percent as much as we do.