NFL has generated plenty of embarrassing moments

In an effort to make PFT Live interactive (and in an effort to fill the full three hours), we try to come up with a question of the day.
And by “we” I mean someone other than me who, as Barstool Big Cat learned earlier this week, does all the heavy lifting while I just staple my toupee in place, show up, and talk.
For Wednesday, Rob “Stats” Guerrera had a good idea. (For a change.) Inspired by the Lucky Whitehead situation, which clearly was embarrassing for the Cowboys, what was the most embarrassing moment in NFL history?
The response was overwhelming, both on Twitter and in the comments. Here’s a list of the best.
Dan Orlovsky’s Extended Run Out of the End Zone.
Leon Lett vs. Common Sense II.
Tony Romo vs. The Field Goal Snap.
Najeh Davenport’s Hamper Dump.
The Elvis Dumervil Fax Machine Faux Pas.
The Super Bowl XLVII Power Outage.
The Vikings Screw Up The Draft I.
The Vikings Screw Up The Draft II.
The Hall of Fame Game Cancellation.
The Super Bowl XLV Seating Debacle.
Cam whimpering away from his SB fumble is missing.
The Detroit Lions.
While my team screwed the pooch many times, this story seems to make it a Dallas/KC screw-up, not MN…..
The Vikings Screw Up The Draft I.
The failure of teams to sign Kaepernick should be Top 5 on this list.
I think that Joe Pisarcik’s 1978 fumble to squander a Giants win at the end of a Giants-Eagles game should be on the list.
That’s the main reason why over the last 40 years NFL QBs have been trained to take a knee in the closing seconds of a game when their team is ahead.
No Vikings fan but they didn’t screw the draft up. This was before contracts where set by the slot and let those guys drop to save them on the contract. They knew the teams behind them weren’t going to take their player and let him drop a few more spots in order to save some money.
I admit the Vikings have many embarrassing moments in their history, but I have to protest the “Vikings screw up the draft” stuff. This is clearly based on urban legend and not the facts.
The first time, the story in the link clearly states that Kansas City failed to make their pick. The Vikings tried to jump ahead of them but the NFL ruled that KC got their pick in first. I don’t see how the Vikings screwed up the draft here.
The second time, the Vikings made a trade with the Ravens and the Ravens didn’t call it in to the league office. (Apparently they changed their minds and decided to screw the Vikings. Class.) The Vikings assumed they had traded down and two teams jumped ahead of them before they figured out what the Ravens did to them. They still drafted the player they wanted, perennial All-Pro Kevin Williams.
In both cases the Vikings “screwing up the draft” left them with a Hall of Fame caliber DT in Kevin Williams (at a lower salary than if they picked him @ #7), and a solid LT in Bryant McKinnie (compared to the bust Ryan Sims).
Any moment involving Roger Goodell.
Irsay being suspended from owning a team.
Must be a young crowd of voters.
Garo Yepremian should make the list for his botched FG-turned-pick-6 fiasco.
That play turned momentum in the Super Bowl. It momentarily threw the undefeated season and Super Bowl title in doubt, and ended what would otherwise have been the only shutout in SB history.
How about Desean Jackson celebrating too early and dropping the ball on the 1 yard line?
Garo Yepremian makes the list if that play had cost the Dolphins the game. As it was, it’s just a humorous footnote.