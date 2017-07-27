Odell Beckham wants to be highest-paid player in league

Owner John Mara said recently that the Giants “certainly don’t want to see” Odell Beckham playing for anyone but them and it appears Beckham wants the team to pay handsomely for the right to keep him in Jersey.
Beckham spoke to Uninterrupted this week about a variety of topics, including his contractual future in the NFL. Beckham said that a forthcoming second NFL deal wasn’t on his mind when he reported to minicamp after skipping the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program, but now admits that he’s set a lofty goal on that front.
“It’s like the elephant in the room, and you don’t want to talk about it but I’ve gotten to the point in my life where I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to … there’s no need to not talk about it,'” Beckham said. “I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period.”
Unless Mara has a strong desire to make good on Beckham’s dream, it seems unlikely that Beckham will realize that goal. Quarterbacks dominate the list of top-paid players in the league and the exceptions are usually tasked with sacking those well-paid signal callers. The top-paid wideouts in the league right now — Julio Jones, Antonio Brown, Dez Bryant, A.J. Green and Demaryius Thomas — have deals averaging between $14-17 million per season. That pales in comparison to the best-paid players overall and there’s not much cause for Beckham to leave them well behind even if he does go to the top of the receiver list.
The Giants exercised their option on Beckham’s contract for 2018 and they will then have the franchise tag at their disposal, so there’s not much immediate fear that they’ll lose him if he pushes to make his hope become reality. That said, it should be interesting to see how things play out from here given the parameters Beckham would like to set for his future compensation.
He deserves it.
Not going to happen, period.
I could not like this guy any less. Pure arrogance.
No story here…I HOPE for a lot of things too!
He better learn how to throw the ball instead of tantrums.
You’re not the best receiver in the league, let alone the best player, so why should you be the highest paid? I’m no Falcons fan, but Julio does it better and without all the drama.
Good luck.
He can stay in Jersey w/o playing for the giants. Jets are gonna have $90+mil in cap space next year. And a shiny new QB.
How weird…because I want to be the highest paid player in the league too.
I wish he had the option to retire and go to MIT
All the players beginning with the QB had better find a better way to feel good about themselves because their high overpaid salaries will virtually guarantee they don’t win SB’s!!!!
When a player deems it important to be the highest player, period.
Then as a team, it should be important to trade him for whatever you can, and move on from him
Of course he does. He already has the biggest ego in the league. Also helps to get paid when you don’t drop td passes in a playoff game.
Anything less than $50 million a year would be an insult.
Never ends the NFL is garbage
I really hope the opposing coaches tell their defensive backs to Jaw at OBJ all game long… Let him self-destruct.
Said Tom Brady never.
So he’s switching positions?
justintuckrule says:
Jul 27, 2017 5:55 PM
yeah he really showed that against the Packers.
The Giants deserve him.
…and when he becomes an elite QB – he will have that opportunity…
Guy is relevant in perhaps 15 offensive snaps per game as either the main target or as a decoy.
Good luck with that contract wish numbnuts!
How does it feel to want?
Maybe then he can buy a boat in Miami, and visit every week…..
Once this spirals out of control, let it be a lesson for any team interested in drafting a total diva.
The Giants have not been able to manage a single playoff win with Beckham in the lineup.
Eli will be gone soon, and it would be foolish to have a receiver paid so much with any other QB they’re likely to start.
It might be one thing of the Giants looked to be contenders for years to come, but a rebuild will be coming within a couple years. They’re best off getting everything they can out of him in the current contract and then cutting him loose for a good return.
Now, that’s common sense. As a Cowboys fan (and yes, it is hard to be one these days), though, I hope they do sign him to a ludicrous contract.
I do too.
He is a Giant, after all.
Giant ego.
Giant p.i.t.a.
This guy is living in a fantasy world . There are plenty of guys in the league who are better and don’t create drama like he does.
His feral behavior mandates he should be paid the league minimum for the rest of his career.
OBJ is merely a receiver. He’s dependent on the guy delivering the ball to him.
I’m reminded of a certain egotistical receiver and his crazy loudmouthed sister from Green Bay. Like OBJ, he thought HE was better than the QB and that he made the QB look good. He badmouthed the QB and coaches and burned his bridges out of town as he headed to the next state over and biggest rivals. With the Vikings, instead of having balls hit him in the hands in stride, he saw balls bounce 5 yards in front of him, sail over his head, get thrown to the opposing team, and watch his QB running for his life.
Rodgers next contract will make him the highest paid
8 years, 200 Million $, 100 Million guaranteed. Do it Mara!!!!
But could he have made the catch Edelman made?
It’s okay for him to want that.
He won’t get it.
Bur it’s okay for him to want it.
And people in hell want ice water…
Talented player, could possibly be worthy of highest paid receiver some day but he has a lot going against him at the moment. His antics on the field, temper tantrums on the sidelines and inconsistency on the field certainly will hinder “what he wants”. My advice to you, O’dell… To put it bluntly, you need to grow up, act like a professional on and off the field, be humble, lead by example and stay consistent. Thats my recipe for success for you….& I’m a Cowboys fan…but more importantly, a football fan and student of the game