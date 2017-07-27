Owa Odighizuwa at Giants training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa created some uncertainty about his football future this offseason when he announced he needed some time away from the game in April before showing up for some of the team’s offseason workouts.

Odighizuwa did not take part in the team’s minicamp in June after being excused for personal reasons, which created more doubt about what he was going to do during the 2017 season. Odighizuwa apparently wants to play.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Thursday that Odighizuwa reported to training camp and will presumably be trying to hold onto his role as a backup on the defensive line. He played in 14 games last season and saw 169 snaps on defense. Romeo Okwara, Devin Taylor, Kerry Wynn and fifth-round pick Avery Moss are also vying for roles behind Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon.

McAdoo said all players on the roster reported for camp, although running back Shaun Draughn and cornerback Valentino Blake are not practicing after being placed on the physically unable to perform list.