Packers put rookie linebacker Vince Biegel on PUP list

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

The Packers will start camp with a pair of players on the physically unable to perform list, and hope their stays there are short.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said rookie linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Demetri Goodson (knee) will start camp on the PUP list.

Biegel, their fourth-round pick from Wisconsin, is coming off foot surgery in May, while Goodson is dealing with a knee injury.

McCarthy said Biegel could be back in a few weeks. That would certainly help, as they need pass-rushers and he has the opportunity to contribute early.

The good news for the Packers was that center Corey Linsley was not listed, after dealing with an ankle problem.