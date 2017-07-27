Patriots sign two with training camp underway

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

The Patriots have added a couple of players to their 90-man roster with training camp underway in Foxborough.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Tony Washington and defensive end Caleb Kidder. They had open roster spots so did not need to make any corresponding moves to create space for the new arrivals.

Washington arrives after veteran wideout Andrew Hawkins announced his retirement this week. Washington played in six games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons and caught one pass for nine yards. The path to the final roster for Washington is an uphill one, but he’ll get a chance to put some play on film in the preseason if the Patriots don’t churn the roster again before games get underway.

Kidder signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in May, but was dropped by the team in June. He had 14 sacks during his college career at the University of Montana.