Raiders release Taiwan Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT
The Raiders won’t be bringing Taiwan Jones with them to training camp this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are releasing the six-year veteran ahead of their first camp practice this Saturday.

Jones was drafted by the Raiders as a running back in 2011, but they moved him to cornerback a couple of years later before reversing the switch when Jack Del Rio became the head coach ahead of the 2015 season. Regardless of his listed position, Jones saw the great majority of his playing time on special teams.

Jones both covered and returned kicks over his time with the Raiders and that would figure to be his path toward playing time if he finds another home for the 2017 season.

16 Responses to “Raiders release Taiwan Jones”
  1. frostymugobeer says: Jul 27, 2017 2:44 PM

    on his way to talk with Elway right now

  2. psousa1 says: Jul 27, 2017 2:48 PM

    Maybe they will sign his cousin Chinese Taipei Jones

  3. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says: Jul 27, 2017 2:56 PM

    In other news, they’ve signed his cousin Hong Kong Smith

  4. collectordude says: Jul 27, 2017 3:02 PM

    Maybe Hong Kong Phooey is available.

  5. donterrelli says: Jul 27, 2017 3:03 PM

    Dude is too small and too slow. When running he never made it very far. Surprised they hung onto him this long.

  6. Silver and Black attack says: Jul 27, 2017 3:04 PM

    Not much of a returner or RB, but a special teams tackling machine. This dude can flat ass cover kicks.

  7. 24hoursinaday24beersinacase says: Jul 27, 2017 3:04 PM

    Loved his play, wish he could of had better ball security, he is amazing in space with the ball in his hands.

  8. blowfishes says: Jul 27, 2017 3:06 PM

    Writing was on the wall when they signed Patterson.

  9. atthemurph says: Jul 27, 2017 3:07 PM

    Hainan Washington, Honshu Jefferson and Luzon Franklin are available.

  10. boknowsvt says: Jul 27, 2017 3:11 PM

    Slow? The guy posted a 4.28 40 at his pro day. If anything, he doesn’t know how to run. He’s an east/west guy, that’s his real problem.

  11. raiddawgz says: Jul 27, 2017 3:12 PM

    Patterson>Taiwan

  12. irimz says: Jul 27, 2017 3:25 PM

    Wasn’t it just his birthday?! lol
    What an awful ownership group.

  13. joetoronto says: Jul 27, 2017 3:34 PM

    Taiwan Jones slow, LOL!

  14. billswillnevermove says: Jul 27, 2017 3:35 PM

    Just suck baby.

  15. bighoser says: Jul 27, 2017 3:45 PM

    If a team needs a special teams coverage guy, they’ll pick him up. Too bad he’s pretty much useless in every other phase of the game.

  16. noknoknokpenny says: Jul 27, 2017 3:46 PM

    Earlier, they released Formosa Jones.

    Because geography.

