Raiders release Taiwan Jones

The Raiders won’t be bringing Taiwan Jones with them to training camp this year.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are releasing the six-year veteran ahead of their first camp practice this Saturday.
Jones was drafted by the Raiders as a running back in 2011, but they moved him to cornerback a couple of years later before reversing the switch when Jack Del Rio became the head coach ahead of the 2015 season. Regardless of his listed position, Jones saw the great majority of his playing time on special teams.
Jones both covered and returned kicks over his time with the Raiders and that would figure to be his path toward playing time if he finds another home for the 2017 season.
Dude is too small and too slow. When running he never made it very far. Surprised they hung onto him this long.
Not much of a returner or RB, but a special teams tackling machine. This dude can flat ass cover kicks.
Loved his play, wish he could of had better ball security, he is amazing in space with the ball in his hands.
Writing was on the wall when they signed Patterson.
Slow? The guy posted a 4.28 40 at his pro day. If anything, he doesn’t know how to run. He’s an east/west guy, that’s his real problem.
Patterson>Taiwan
Taiwan Jones slow, LOL!
If a team needs a special teams coverage guy, they’ll pick him up. Too bad he’s pretty much useless in every other phase of the game.
