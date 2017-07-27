Raiders release Taiwan Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The Raiders won’t be bringing Taiwan Jones with them to training camp this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are releasing the six-year veteran ahead of their first camp practice this Saturday.

Jones was drafted by the Raiders as a running back in 2011, but they moved him to cornerback a couple of years later before reversing the switch when Jack Del Rio became the head coach ahead of the 2015 season. Regardless of his listed position, Jones saw the great majority of his playing time on special teams.

Jones both covered and returned kicks over his time with the Raiders and that would figure to be his path toward playing time if he finds another home for the 2017 season.