Rams place five on non-football injury/physically unable to perform lists

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 27, 2017, 11:51 PM EDT

As players begin to report for training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, the team placed five players on injury lists to open camp.

Defensive tackle Omarius Bryant, defensive backs Dominique Hatfield and Aarion Penton, and guard Alex Kozan were placed on the non-football injury list on Thursday. Tight end Johnny Mundt was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

The NFI list works similarly to the PUP list in which players still count against the 90-man roster limit in preseason and can be activated any time before the start of the regular season upon completion of a physical. Players must be on the NFI or PUP lists from the start of training camp in order to be eligible for the in-season versions of the lists, which would require the players to miss the first six weeks of the regular season before being eligible to return.

The non-football injury lists is for ailments sustained away from the NFL working environment while the PUP list serves injuries suffered while doing football activities in team facilities – practices, games, training, etc.