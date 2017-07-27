Relatively cheap for John Urschel to retire from the Ravens

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Freshly-retired Ravens center John Urschel knows numbers. And it doesn’t take an advanced degree in mathematics to figure out the numbers that apply to his decision to retire.

Urschel received a $144,560 signing bonus when joining the Ravens in 2014. The bonus prorated at $36,140 per year. With one year left on the contract, Urschel owes the Ravens $36,140 upon retirement.

In contrast, 49ers linebacker Chris Borland owed (and repaid) $463,077 when he retired after only one season.

Borland has predicted more early retirements. Although some in the media have tried to wedge other retirements into the “early retirement due to head injuries” box, it hasn’t become a trend.