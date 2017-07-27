Ryan Switzer injures hamstring, though it doesn’t appear serious

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT

The only way Lucky Whitehead was going to make the Cowboys’ roster was if Ryan Switzer was injured. Two days after the Cowboys parted ways with Whitehead, Switzer was injured.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it doesn’t appear the receiver’s hamstring injury is serious.

“I know my body well,” Switzer said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Hopefully it is day to day.”

Switzer was injured after making a reception during practice.

“I just kind of got jerked in the wrong direction when I was trying to accelerate,” Switzer said. “That’s all. Nothing big.”

The Cowboys’ other slot receiver, Cole Beasley, who led the team in receiving last season, has battled hamstring tendinitis since Week 10 of last season. The team was cautious with him during the offseason program, but he has been a full participant in training camp.

Switzer said he never previously had a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys have an off day Friday.