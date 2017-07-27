Ryan Tannehill sees major gains from Devante Parker

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

With never ending questions about whether this year is the year that Ryan Tannehill will finally have a breakout year, Tannehill was asked about another member of the offense who is expected to come up big in 2016: Receiver DeVante Parker.

“I think throughout this year, I’ve probably seen more gain from DeVante than either of the [first] two years combined,” Tannehill told reporters on Thursday. “That’s exciting for us to see him coming into his own, getting his confidence up, being explosive, being physical and healthy. I think that’s what it comes down to ultimately is that he’s healthy for the first time in a long time. That’s great for us and hopefully we’ll keep him that way and keep progressing.”

So far, so good. Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Parker “blew up” on the first day of practice, catching a touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage during the initial team period.

If Parker indeed blows up during the regular season, the Dolphins will have a formidable trio, given the presence of Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills. Can it be a top-5 unit?

“Everything we do, we want to be the best,” Landry said Thursday. “It’s not top five; it’s No. 1. For us, again, it starts with today. We’re not looking ahead. We’re just trying to find a way to better what we did last year and get better every time we touch the field.”

Again, so far, so good for a team that hopes Parker can be so much better in his third season.