There’s suddenly an Orlando Franklin free agency tour.

A league source tells PFT that the veteran guard is visiting with the Saints, and contract talks are underway.

The 29-year-old guard also visited the Jets this week, looking for a new home.

The Chargers released Franklin this spring, two years into a five-year, $36.5 million deal.

The Saints have injuries stacking up along the offensive line already, with left tackle Terron Armstead, center Max Unger and guard Senio Kelemete on the PUP list.