Saints sign Orlando Franklin

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
Orlando Franklin had options, and he has chosen New Orleans.

The Saints have signed Franklin to a one-year contract, a source tells PFT.

Franklin had also visited the Jets this week and was deciding between multiple offers. A veteran guard who started all 16 games for the Chargers last year, Franklin was released this offseason in a cost-cutting move.

The 29-year-old Franklin can also play tackle and provides a veteran presence on an injury-plagued Saints line.

1 Response to “Saints sign Orlando Franklin”
  1. floridaslonechargersfan says: Jul 27, 2017 3:52 PM

    Drew Brees truly DOES need an explanation for why the Saints are trying to “protect” him with this load.

