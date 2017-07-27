Saints sign Orlando Franklin

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Orlando Franklin had options, and he has chosen New Orleans.

The Saints have signed Franklin to a one-year contract, a source tells PFT.

Franklin had also visited the Jets this week and was deciding between multiple offers. A veteran guard who started all 16 games for the Chargers last year, Franklin was released this offseason in a cost-cutting move.

The 29-year-old Franklin can also play tackle and provides a veteran presence on an injury-plagued Saints line.