Saints sign Orlando Franklin

Orlando Franklin had options, and he has chosen New Orleans.
The Saints have signed Franklin to a one-year contract, a source tells PFT.
Franklin had also visited the Jets this week and was deciding between multiple offers. A veteran guard who started all 16 games for the Chargers last year, Franklin was released this offseason in a cost-cutting move.
The 29-year-old Franklin can also play tackle and provides a veteran presence on an injury-plagued Saints line.
