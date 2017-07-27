Sammy Watkins tired of hearing about foot

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

Bills receiver Sammy Watkins pronounced his surgically repaired left foot fully healed. Thanks for asking.

“My job is really to get back in shape and be out there with the guys,” Watkins said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN. “I don’t want to hear no more about the foot. The foot is fine. I’m healed.”

Watkins, who has undergone two surgeries on his foot in 15 months, was limited in the team’s first practice Thursday. The Bills have him on a “rep count” during training camp.

Watkins, the fourth overall pick in 2014, has only one 1,000-yard season as injuries have limited him. He had broken ribs as a rookie, hip surgery in the 2015 offseason and missed three games that season with shin and ankle injuries. Watkins’ foot injury kept him out of eight games last season.

The Bills declined Watkins’ $13.3 million fifth-year contract option for the 2018 season. Thus, he is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason.

“I’m not concerned about that,” Watkins said. “That’s the coaches and the owner. My job is go out there and earn it, and play, and stay healthy. That’s my goal this year.”

In 37 games, he has 153 receptions for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns.