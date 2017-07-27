Sean Payton will “never say never” on possible Nick Fairley return, but believes condition won’t improve

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 27, 2017, 3:57 AM EDT

With the New Orleans Saints placing defensive tackle Nick Fairley on the reserve/non-football injury list last month, it became clear that Fairley would not being playing football this season. Whether he ever plays football again remains highly in doubt as a heart condition found this offseason is considered serious enough for doctors to tell Fairley he shouldn’t play again.

Saints head coach Sean Payton echoed that sentiment during a press conference on Wednesday. However, he also said he couldn’t rule out the possibility entirely.

“I would never sit at this table and use that word never,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I think as we sit here today, though, we’ve prepared ourselves for him not playing this season. Look, there’s a downside to that when you’re talking about Nick Fairley, and then there’s a good side to that. And the good side to that is fortunately this was discovered not the hard way. As successful as he was for us on the field last year, he’s wonderful to be around. And I think that the focus when I’m thinking of Nick is making sure he’s healthy and that this maybe was able to help not only himself, but maybe other members of his family or others that might have this.

“It’s a challenging thing because he came out of the draft and there were some re-checks and it cleared at that time from everyone, but I’ve got to trust in the medical experts and I do, and I know Mickey does. It’s just a difficult, unfortunate condition, and yet, fortunately we found it.”

Linebacker Zachary Orr retired earlier this year before electing to try to come back and play again despite a neck injury doctors have advised him not to play with. It’s always a possibility Fairley could buck the advice and attempt to play anyway, but NFL teams wouldn’t likely want to have that kind of liability on their roster without being cleared by doctors.

Payton followed it up by saying they don’t believe it’s a condition that would improve over time or could be corrected through other means. If that’s accurate, it certainly seems probable that Fairley has played his final NFL snaps.