Steelers extend Alejandro Villanueva

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT
Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva finally has a contract.

Villanueva, who had been an unsigned exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, has agreed to a four-year deal with the Steelers, according to ESPN.

It’s been a long road to this point for Villanueva, who played his college football at Army, went undrafted in 2010 and served three tours of duty in Afghanistan. When Villanueva’s military service ended he gave the NFL another shot, first failing to make the Eagles’ roster and then catching on with the Steelers in 2014. After a year on the practice squad, Villanueva became a starter in 2015 and started all 16 games in 2016.

Now the 28-year-old Villanueva has some long-term job security, and the Steelers have some security for Ben Roethlisberger’s blind side.

  1. ismokecrack says: Jul 27, 2017 3:28 PM

    Sign BELL YOU BUMS.

  2. Nofoolnodrool says: Jul 27, 2017 3:33 PM

    As usual Steelers take of one their own. The guy deserves it!

  3. rogoceo says: Jul 27, 2017 3:34 PM

    Best signing of the Steelers year so far.

    This guy is first rate in class and play.

  4. willyalistentothis says: Jul 27, 2017 3:34 PM

    This is great news, but I am sick of the TV advertisement. It has nothing to do with anything else other than it was way overplayed.

  5. Stiller43 says: Jul 27, 2017 3:41 PM

    ismokecrack says:
    Jul 27, 2017 3:28 PM
    Sign BELL YOU BUMS.
    ______

    They window to sign franchise tagged players to long term deals passed two weeks ago…

