T.J. Ward not focused on contract as he enters final year of deal

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT

T.J. Ward enters the final year of his contract not knowing whether this marks his final season in Denver. But the safety isn’t thinking about the future as training camp begins.

“”When it comes to my contract, I am trying to do everything I did before getting my last deal,” Ward said, via Troy Renck of Denver’s ABC affiliate. “I am just trying to play my best football. Last year was a disappointment for me and for the team. I am just trying to have a much better season, regardless of the contract. You can throw all that to the side. I am here playing football and trying to be the best football player, and the best player in the league.”

Ward signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal with the Broncos in 2014 after four years in Cleveland. The sides have had no recent talks on an extension, according to Renck.

Ward, 30, made the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons from 2013-15. Last season, he made 87 tackles, one sack and one interception, missing the final two games with injury. Ward hopes to return to his Pro Bowl form, which obviously will help him in contract negotiations either with the Broncos or once he hits free agency.

“We went 9-7; it wasn’t my best season; I got hurt,” Ward said. “It’s a bunch of stuff. That’s what I am looking at.”