Texans claim Devin Street

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

The Texans bolstered their receiver depth, claiming Devin Street off waivers from the Jets. The Jets waived Street on Wednesday after claiming Lucky Whitehead off waivers.

The Cowboys drafted Street in the fifth round in 2014. He spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in 30 games, mostly on special teams. He made nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown with the Cowboys.

Dallas waived Street last year coming out of the preseason, and the Patriots signed him to their practice squad. He didn’t last long in New England, and the Colts added him to their active roster. Indianapolis released him before this year’s draft.

The Patriots claimed Street and then released him, and he signed with the Jets early last month.

Street, 26, played in five games with the Colts last season, making one catch for 20 yards.