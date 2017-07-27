Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2017, 6:50 AM EDT

Bills assistant Juan Castillo got his start as an intern with the Super Bowl-era Bills.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase is making some changes in his second training camp.

The Patriots have to deal with the burden of high expectations this year.

Jets DT Sheldon Richardson has something to prove this year — to someone.

Former Ravens Adalius Thomas and Corey Ivy are back as coaching interns.

The Bengals put sixth-round rookie S Brandon Wilson on the non-football injury list.

The Browns have increased seating for training camp.

While other teams are staying home, the Steelers are embarking on their 52nd training camp at St. Vincent College.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins likes what he’s seeing from QB Tom Savage.

The Colts are hoping for a more physical training camp.

The Jaguars are giving rookie Cam Robinson a chance to win the LT job.

The clock is ticking on the Titans and unsigned first-round WR Corey Davis.

Broncos OLB Von Miller is leading in the only way he knows how.

The early returns are positive for Chiefs veterans Derrick Johnson and Travis Kelce.

The Chargers are betting on a rebuilt offensive line.

Raiders QB Derek Carr got the Deion Sanders stamp of approval for his touchdown dance.

Cowboys rookie DE Taco Charlton says he won’t be bullied in the NFL.

Giants G.M. Jerry Reese still has some issues to address.

The Eagles hopes their new young WRs are ready to contribute.

Washington coach Jay Gruden seems comfortable in his role this summer.

The Bears are expecting big improvements in the passing game.

A position-by-position breakdown of the Lions entering training camp.

Packers DT Letroy Guion expected to practice through “pending” legal matter.

The Vikings have a few veterans who could be in their final training camps.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman has reported to camp, without a new deal.

Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel got dropped off at training camp by his mom.

The Saints are still targeting the third preseason game for C Max Unger’s return.

New Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson is ready to produce.

Cardinals veteran K Phil Dawson is ready for his latest challenge.

Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp could win a starting job.

A look at the looming questions for the 49ers entering training camp.

The RB competition will be an interesting one to watch for the Seahawks.