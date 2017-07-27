Titans sign Erik Walden

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

The Titans have beefed up their pass rush as training camps open.

Outside linebacker Erik Walden is signing with Tennessee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 31-year-old Walden is coming off his best career season, having started all 16 games and recorded 11 sacks last year in Indianapolis. A 2008 sixth-round pick of the Cowboys, Walden has also played for the Chiefs, Dolphins and Packers.

Walden was one of the few remaining free agents around the NFL who has the potential to make a significant impact on the field this season. The Titans hope they just made their defense better.