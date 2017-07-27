Tramon Williams set to visit with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

The Cardinals are holding an open competition for a cornerback to play across from Patrick Peterson this season and they’re spending some time with a possible veteran addition to that battle for the second time in as many days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tramon Williams will visit with the team on Thursday. Brandon Flowers met with them on Wednesday.

Williams was released by the Browns in early February in a move Williams said he welcomed because of what he called an unstable environment in Cleveland during his two years with the team. As one could surmise from Williams still being available, that release was not met with a rush of suitors for his services.

Williams started 22 games over his two seasons in Cleveland and spent most of the previous seven years as a starter for the Packers. If signed, he’d compete with Justin Bethel, Brandon Williams, Harlan Miller and Jumal Rolle for time in the Arizona secondary.