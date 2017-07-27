Turf problems (but not traffic problems) at Levi’s Stadium for soccer matches

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT

The multi-purpose venue named after a company that makes multi-purpose pants has had, from time to time, problems with the turf and, supposedly, the traffic. Recent soccer matches at the stadium where the 49ers play had some of the former, none of the latter.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, more than 63,000 showed up Wednesday for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between the U.S. and Jamaica. Three days earlier, more than 65,000 showed up for Manchester United taking on Real Madrid. So the “traffic problems” that supposedly were keeping fans from getting to the stadium for a Thursday night game last season have been resolved. (They’ve been resolved in part because, you know, they never existed.)

As noted by SBD, John Strong of FS1 pointed out that the turf has been an issue at the venue. Stuart Holden of FS1 at one point noticed a clump of loose dirt on Wednesday night and said, “That looks like Landon [Donovan’s] nine iron right there.”

Actually, they’ve also had golf at Levi’s Stadium. Also with no traffic problems.

[Photo credit: SportsBusiness Daily.]