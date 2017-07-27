Vikings sign cornerback Sam Brown, release tackle Arturo Uzdavinis

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 27, 2017, 1:53 AM EDT

The Minnesota Vikings made a change to the bottom of their roster on Wednesday as veterans reported for the start of training camp.

The Vikings signed former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Sam Brown and released tackle Arturo Uzdavinis.

Brown (6-1, 175) signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last season out of D-II Missouri Western State. He was released with an injury settlement in August and returned to the team’s practice squad late in the season.

Uzdavinis had signed with the Vikings earlier this week to bring the roster to 90 players before the start of camp. Ultimately, his stay with Minnesota was short-lived.

Uzdavinis spent time on the Lions’ roster this offseason and the Vikings were his fifth club since entering the league as an undrafted free agent last year. He initially signed with the Texans and then spent time on the practice squads in Chicago and Jacksonville without seeing any regular season action.