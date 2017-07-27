What was the most embarrassing snafu in NFL history?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 27, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

With former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead landing in New York, and given that several other teams were interested in him, the end result of the Oxnard ready-fire-aim approach is that it was a major embarrassment for the franchise.

And that gives us an idea for the PFT Live question of the day: Which was the most embarrassing snafu in NFL history?

