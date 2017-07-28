49ers put Jimmie Ward on PUP after hamstring injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

San Francisco defensive back Jimmie Ward will spend at least the start of training camp practices on the physically unable to perform list.

The 49ers announced that Ward is on PUP after he suffered a hamstring injury while going through the team’s conditioning test on Thursday.

Ward is moving from cornerback to safety this offseason, which meant the 49ers wanted him to get as many reps as possible in camp. So they’ll hope to have him back on the field soon.

The 31st overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Ward had his fifth-year option picked up this year, meaning that after he plays this year for $690,000, he’s due an $8.5 million salary in 2018.