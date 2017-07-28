49ers say Reuben Foster is looking good

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Despite concerns before the draft about his surgically repaired shoulder, 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster is at full speed in training camp, and looking good.

Foster had a pick-six in 7-on-7 drills today, and afterward head coach Kyle Shanahan said he loved what he saw from Foster.

“I was excited,” Shanahan said. “It was good to get him out there, get him on the field. I know he’s been chomping at the bit for a while now. It was good to see him go through it full speed, deal with getting aligned right and stuff. I think he got an interception out there today, which was good for him. It was a good first day.”

Foster only got one rep with the first-string defense in 11-on-11 work today, so the team may be easing him in. But with the limited work he has received, the 49ers are liking what they’re seeing from a player who’s healthy and ready to go.