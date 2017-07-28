Aaron Donald doesn’t show up for training camp

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Rams G.M. Les Snead said recently that the team is working to find a resolution to defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s contract. Apparently, they’re not working hard enough for Donald’s liking.

Donald didn’t report for the start of camp, according to multiple reports.

Since he has fewer than four years of service, he’d lose a year of credit toward free agency if he doesn’t report within 30 days before the NFL’s regular-season opener. But since the 2014 first-round pick has two years left under contract but is only one year of service away from being eligible for free agency, the year of service toward free agency doesn’t matter.

Seven years ago, cornerback Darrelle Revis held out beyond the 30-day deadline despite having only three years of service. Eventually, he got his contract.

Given that the Rams actively have been negotiating with Donald, the holdout could be the spark to get the job done.

Donald was taken one spot after Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who showed up for training camp despite not yet having a new deal.