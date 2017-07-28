After trading Cardale Jones, Bills think they’re set at quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT

The Buffalo Bills think they have all the quarterbacks they need.

After trading Cardale Jones to the Chargers, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he’s set with Tyrod Taylor as the starter, T.J. Yates as the veteran backup and Nathan Peterman as the rookie who will learn on the job.

“Right now we’re planning to go with these three,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “You never rule anything out. Anything that can help our roster, we’re always looking at, but right now we’re good with three.”

Asked about Colin Kaepernick, Beane said he’s not a consideration.

“Obviously Colin, he’s had great success in the past,” Beane said. “I’ve not looked into him or anything like that. We’ve had plenty of quarterbacks here. I like the mesh of the three that we have. We liked Cardale, but our our goal right now is just to let these three go and see how it goes at camp.”

Whether the Bills have their long-term starter remains to be seen, but they have their 2017 quarterbacks in place, and they’re not expecting that to change.