After trading Cardale Jones, Bills think they’re set at quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
AP

The Buffalo Bills think they have all the quarterbacks they need.

After trading Cardale Jones to the Chargers, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he’s set with Tyrod Taylor as the starter, T.J. Yates as the veteran backup and Nathan Peterman as the rookie who will learn on the job.

“Right now we’re planning to go with these three,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “You never rule anything out. Anything that can help our roster, we’re always looking at, but right now we’re good with three.”

Asked about Colin Kaepernick, Beane said he’s not a consideration.

“Obviously Colin, he’s had great success in the past,” Beane said. “I’ve not looked into him or anything like that. We’ve had plenty of quarterbacks here. I like the mesh of the three that we have. We liked Cardale, but our our goal right now is just to let these three go and see how it goes at camp.”

Whether the Bills have their long-term starter remains to be seen, but they have their 2017 quarterbacks in place, and they’re not expecting that to change.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
14 Responses to “After trading Cardale Jones, Bills think they’re set at quarterback”
  1. mickmars says: Jul 28, 2017 8:49 AM

    I think they’re set at QB also (provided they don’t even want to sniff the playoffs for another 10 years or so)

  2. kneedragr says: Jul 28, 2017 8:52 AM

    Yeah they are all set, for a 6-10 finish.

  3. streetyson says: Jul 28, 2017 8:55 AM

    The Buffalo Bills think they have all the quarterbacks they need…
    ————————–
    Just the latest in a long line of in-your-face monster announcements by the offseason champs. What was it yesterday? Rex saying “Under the radar”, last week BSPN saying “Tyrod is better than you think” and “now have quality on both sides of the ball” etc, etc. And yet under all that bluster even BSPN are only predicting 7-9, which is even less than my 8-8 call.

  4. tylawspick6 says: Jul 28, 2017 8:58 AM

    “the team is set”

    – all teams not named the pats

    some teams
    will never learn

  5. 49ersfury says: Jul 28, 2017 9:00 AM

    Don’t worry Kap. If Andy Dalton goes down. Trust me, the Bengals will come calling.

  6. johnnnyschatzan says: Jul 28, 2017 9:01 AM

    Sammy needs to magically show up with this cast of garbage and. Bye to everyone next year!

  7. toldlikeitis says: Jul 28, 2017 9:17 AM

    I am curious to see how Peterman does. He had two very good years at Pitt. Outgunned Deshaun Watson head to head last year too.

  8. mclennon99 says: Jul 28, 2017 9:17 AM

    God I miss the days of starting Jim Kelly and Frank Reich as backup.

  9. billswillnevermove says: Jul 28, 2017 9:18 AM

    I see the trolls are out in force this morning.

  10. timmyp716 says: Jul 28, 2017 9:27 AM

    This team needs a few things before they even get a sniff at a winning season again- QB, 2 WR’s, Another TE, 2 CB’s and a LB just for starters

  11. PiedPiper says: Jul 28, 2017 9:43 AM

    You mean a team with three QB on the roster already wont add a fourth? That sounds like a ‘spiracy!!

  12. bigbenisabigbaby says: Jul 28, 2017 9:46 AM

    I actually like the Browns’ QB situation better in comparison.

  13. Drunk Uncle says: Jul 28, 2017 9:48 AM

    Tyrod is good enough, he ain’t the problem. That Rex Ryan defense and lack of reliable WRs in 2016 was the problem.

  14. RandyinRoxbury says: Jul 28, 2017 9:53 AM

    The Bills need Kaepernick asap!

