After trading Cardale Jones, Bills think they’re set at quarterback

The Buffalo Bills think they have all the quarterbacks they need.
After trading Cardale Jones to the Chargers, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he’s set with Tyrod Taylor as the starter, T.J. Yates as the veteran backup and Nathan Peterman as the rookie who will learn on the job.
“Right now we’re planning to go with these three,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “You never rule anything out. Anything that can help our roster, we’re always looking at, but right now we’re good with three.”
Asked about Colin Kaepernick, Beane said he’s not a consideration.
“Obviously Colin, he’s had great success in the past,” Beane said. “I’ve not looked into him or anything like that. We’ve had plenty of quarterbacks here. I like the mesh of the three that we have. We liked Cardale, but our our goal right now is just to let these three go and see how it goes at camp.”
Whether the Bills have their long-term starter remains to be seen, but they have their 2017 quarterbacks in place, and they’re not expecting that to change.
I think they’re set at QB also (provided they don’t even want to sniff the playoffs for another 10 years or so)
Yeah they are all set, for a 6-10 finish.
Just the latest in a long line of in-your-face monster announcements by the offseason champs. What was it yesterday? Rex saying “Under the radar”, last week BSPN saying “Tyrod is better than you think” and “now have quality on both sides of the ball” etc, etc. And yet under all that bluster even BSPN are only predicting 7-9, which is even less than my 8-8 call.
“the team is set”
– all teams not named the pats
some teams
will never learn
Don’t worry Kap. If Andy Dalton goes down. Trust me, the Bengals will come calling.
Sammy needs to magically show up with this cast of garbage and. Bye to everyone next year!
I am curious to see how Peterman does. He had two very good years at Pitt. Outgunned Deshaun Watson head to head last year too.
God I miss the days of starting Jim Kelly and Frank Reich as backup.
I see the trolls are out in force this morning.
This team needs a few things before they even get a sniff at a winning season again- QB, 2 WR’s, Another TE, 2 CB’s and a LB just for starters
You mean a team with three QB on the roster already wont add a fourth? That sounds like a ‘spiracy!!
I actually like the Browns’ QB situation better in comparison.
Tyrod is good enough, he ain’t the problem. That Rex Ryan defense and lack of reliable WRs in 2016 was the problem.
The Bills need Kaepernick asap!