Another Ravens tight end injury as Crockett Gillmore goes down

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT

The Ravens may have lost yet another tight end.

Baltimore tight end Crockett Gillmore went down attempting to catch a pass and immediately grabbed his knee and had to be taken to the training room. The Ravens haven’t updated his condition since the end of practice, but reporters on the scene indicated that it didn’t look good.

The Ravens have already lost tight end Dennis Pitta to an injury this offseason, and another tight end, Darren Waller, was suspended for the season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Tight ends Benjamin Watson and Maxx Williams are both recovering from injuries.

If A 2014 third-round draft pick, Gillmore showed promise in 2015 but was limited to just eight catches in seven games in 2016. Now his availability for 2017 is uncertain.