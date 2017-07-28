Austin Howard says a goodbye to the Raiders

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 28, 2017, 4:48 AM EDT

Austin Howard’s tenure as right tackle of the Oakland Raiders appears to be coming to an end.

Howard said a goodbye to Oakland in an instagram post delivered in the early morning hours on Friday.

“OAKLAND!!! A lifetime of memories have been made these past three years, and I am grateful for every single one of them. Unfortunately my time with the #Raiders has come to an end,” Howard wrote in a lengthy post.

Howard had started 39 of 40 games played with the Raiders over the last three seasons. He had two years remaining on the five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the team in March, 2014. He was scheduled to earn $4.9 million in base salary this season and $5.4 million in 2018.

Howard was coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum following the conclusion of last season. He had suffered the injury in training camp and played the 2016 with the issue before having it addressed after the year.

He signed with Oakland after starting all 16 games in consecutive seasons for the New York Jets in 2012-13.