Ben McAdoo motivates Giants with tale of the Hugh Hefner of lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 28, 2017, 6:47 AM EDT

The NFL doesn’t need erectile dysfunction commercials this season.

They just need Giants coach Ben McAdoo to recount his version of what was apparently quite a “Wild Kingdom.”

According to Steve Serby of the New York Post, the Giants coach decided to motivate his veteran players yesterday by telling them the story of Frasier, a randy old lion who may have gotten into the Viagra.

Give it a second (and wipe the coffee off your screen), and it begins to make (a little, although twisted kind of) sense.

As the story goes, Frasier the Lion was something of a celebrity, once described by Life Magazine as the “reigning sex simba” after he fathered 33 cubs in 16 months at a time when he was expected to retire.

“A lion in a Mexican circus, I believe it was the ’70s — ’72 maybe — and he was a little long in the tooth, and it was showing, and they felt he was washed up and they sent him north to California [Lion Country Safari], and the next thing you know, he was eating vitamins,” McAdoo said. “The lionesses were bringing him meat and wouldn’t eat until he was done eating. And was a lion that showed that he still had value, he still had worth. It just took him a little more time and effort to get himself ready.”

Oh. Of course.

I mean, I guess if you’re really open-minded, you could see the parallel to the Giants, considering 36-year-old quarterback Eli Manning is going to be on a pitch count during training camp.

Manning should probably keep an eye on the team’s trainers this summer, especially if they start offering him rare steaks and vitamins. Especially if those vitamins happen to be blue.