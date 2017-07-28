Bengals place Cedric Peerman on NFI, Giovani Bernard practicing

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Giovani Bernard joined his Bengals teammates on the practice field for the first day of training camp Friday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The running back tore his ACL in November.

The Bengals did place running back Cedric Peerman on the non-football injury list, and receiver Monty Madaris on the physically unable to perform list. The team can remove the players from the lists when they are cleared to practice.

Peerman signed a one-year contract in March to return to Cincinnati. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a special teamer. Last year he missed the first 10 games after fracturing his foreman in the final preseason game.

Cincinnati made re-signing Peerman, their special teams captain, a priority. He will help with leadership responsibilities on a team that lost core players Andrew Whitworth and Domata Peko.

Tight end Tyler Eifert and first-round choice John Ross were cleared to practice. Eifert had back surgery in January, and Ross had shoulder surgery. Ross expects to be limited at the start of training camp.