Browns sign Brandon Wilds, waive George Atkinson III

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

The Browns signed running back Brandon Wilds, the team announced Friday. They waived running back George Atkinson III.

Wilds officially is in his first NFL season out of South Carolina. He originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Wilds appeared in four games with the Jets last season.

Wilds had 10 carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 20 yards in 2016. He also spent 10 weeks on the Jets’ practice squad.

The Jets waived Wilds this week after claiming Marcus Murphy off waivers from the Saints.

Atkinson appeared in all 16 games as a reserve last season after joining the Browns via waivers during final roster cuts. He recorded seven carries for 34 yards with one touchdown.