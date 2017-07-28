Celebrity chef Guy Fieri breaks news of Marcel Reece’s return to Seattle

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

The Seahawks have yet to confirm Marcel Reece’s return, but Russell Wilson confirmed what celebrity chef Guy Fieri first reported. Yes, Guy Fieri.

Fieri became friends with Reece in the past year, producing Reece’s cooking video. Fieri tweeted about Reece’s return: “I’m no @jayglazer but I’m happy to break the news that my brutha @celreece45 is reportin to @seahawks camp!”

Wilson later tweeted, “Homie is coming back!!! @CelReece45”

There has been speculation in Seattle that the Seahawks would bring back the fullback before training camp starts Sunday.

Reece became a favorite in the state while playing receiver at the University of Washington in 2006-07. He made the move to fullback while with the Raiders from 2008-15.

The Raiders released Reece last September, and he signed with the Seahawks on Dec. 6 after they had injuries a the position.

Reece, 32, played the final four regular-season games and both playoff games. He became a free agent in the offseason.

The Seahawks have two other fullbacks on the roster in undrafted rookie free agent Algernon Brown and second-year player Kyle Coleman.