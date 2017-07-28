Chargers say there’s good news on Mike Williams’ back injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 28, 2017, 5:22 AM EDT

Despite a report last week that Chargers first-round wide receiver Mike Williams would need season-ending back surgery, the team is optimistic about his prognosis.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said the doctors who have examined Williams believe he can recover from his back injury through rehabilitation, not surgery.

“He’s been responding well,” Telesco said. “The path, right now, is rehab and strengthening. That’s good news, obviously.”

The seventh overall pick in this year’s draft, Williams has a herniated disc that will likely prevent him from practicing at the start of training camp.

“He’ll see our doctors this weekend and will get more of a timetable of where he is,” Telesco said. “I think he’s more trending towards not working early in camp, which is not a surprise. But we’ll kind of take it from there.”

After the previous report that Williams could miss the entire year, Chargers fans will gladly take Telesco’s optimistic talk that all he’ll miss is the start of training camp.