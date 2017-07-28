Cowboys sign QB Luke McCown, WR Javontee Herndon

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT

The Cowboys signed quarterback Luke McCown to a one-year deal, McCown’s agent, Mike McCartney tweeted Friday night.

McCown, 36, has been in the league since 2004 when he was a fourth-round pick of the Browns. He has played in 62 games, with 10 starts, for five different teams. McCown lasted played in a game in 2015.

The Saints re-signed McCown to a two-year, $3 million contract a year ago, but they released him this offseason after signing Chase Daniel.

He has a 2-8 record, completing 216 of 356 passes for 2,370 yards with nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Cowboys need a camp arm after losing Zac Dysert to a herniated disc in his back. They have Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore and undrafted rookie Cooper Rush on their roster.

The Cowboys also signed receiver Javontee Herndon, who worked out for the team Friday morning. Herndon did not play last season because of a knee injury but had 24 catches for 195 yards for the Chargers in 2015 when he played in eight games, with two starts.

They waived running back Jahad Thomas with an injury designation. Thomas was an undrafted rookie free agent. He will go on injured reserve if he clears waivers.