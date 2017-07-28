Curtis Samuel dealing with a hamstring strain

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

The Panthers will be without their second-round pick for at least a little while.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice with the team on Friday after feeling tightness in his hamstring at the end of Thursday’s session. The team is calling the injury a hamstring strain and he left camp at Wofford College to get further evaluation in Charlotte.

Samuel also dealt with a hamstring issue during minicamp this spring, so the team will likely proceed with caution in order to keep it from being an ongoing problem this year. That may not help Samuel’s chances of playing a big role on offense right out of the gate, but missing a week is better than a month or more.

The Panthers are also without fifth-round pick Corn Elder at the moment. The cornerback had an MRI after Wednesday’s practice that revealed a patella stress fracture in his knee. His status is being called “more week-to-week than day-to-day.”