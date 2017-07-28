Damontre Moore suspended two games

Posted by Josh Alper on July 28, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT

The Cowboys are waiting for word on possible discipline for running back Ezekiel Elliott, but they’re padding their lead in suspensions since 2014 even if Elliott avoids the long arm of the league office.

The NFL announced on Friday that defensive end Damontre Moore has been suspended two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He will be able to play in the preseason and practice with the team until the week leading up to the season opener.

Moore was arrested for DWI while with the Seahawks last December to trigger the suspension. He signed with the Cowboys this offseason and coach Jason Garrett said that he feels Moore, who had issues with teammates while with the Giants, has matured over the course of his career.

Defensive end David Irving will miss the first four games of the year due to a suspension and defensive end Randy Gregory is suspended for at least one year. Cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested for DWI this offseason and may also land on the suspended list as a result.