DeShone Kizer agrees he’s making progress, ready to compete for starting job

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

Browns coach Hue Jackson said earlier Friday that DeShone Kizer is progressing faster than expected. The rookie quarterback agreed with that assessment and, although Kizer says a decision on the starting job is out of his hands, he is ready to compete.

“The way that they’ve thrown me into the fire in the last couple months has been one that has allowed me to grow quickly and to become comfortable pretty fast,” Kizer said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “[The decision on the starting job] is out of my hands, and I look forward to just trying to play well when my time does come.”

Kizer said from the first day of the rookie minicamp to training camp is “completely different.” The Browns have him splitting reps with Cody Kessler with the starters, indicating the Browns are getting Kizer ready to play sooner than later.

“I think they have a good idea of when a quarterback is ready to go out there,” Kizer said. “This is an awesome environment to learn in. Coach Jackson’s had a lot of success developing quarterbacks and to have the veteran offensive line. . . .It’s a great opportunity for me hopefully have some success early if that time has come.”