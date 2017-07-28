DeShone Kizer agrees he’s making progress, ready to compete for starting job

Browns coach Hue Jackson said earlier Friday that DeShone Kizer is progressing faster than expected. The rookie quarterback agreed with that assessment and, although Kizer says a decision on the starting job is out of his hands, he is ready to compete.
“The way that they’ve thrown me into the fire in the last couple months has been one that has allowed me to grow quickly and to become comfortable pretty fast,” Kizer said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “[The decision on the starting job] is out of my hands, and I look forward to just trying to play well when my time does come.”
Kizer said from the first day of the rookie minicamp to training camp is “completely different.” The Browns have him splitting reps with Cody Kessler with the starters, indicating the Browns are getting Kizer ready to play sooner than later.
“I think they have a good idea of when a quarterback is ready to go out there,” Kizer said. “This is an awesome environment to learn in. Coach Jackson’s had a lot of success developing quarterbacks and to have the veteran offensive line. . . .It’s a great opportunity for me hopefully have some success early if that time has come.”
Another name to add to long list of starting quarterbacks who have failed in Cleveland since the team was reconstituted in 1999…..
1999 Couch (14) / Detmer (2)
2000 Pederson (8) / Couch (7) / Wynn (1)
2001 Couch (16)
2002 Couch (14) / Holcomb (2)
2003 Holcomb (8) / Couch (8)
2004 Garcia (10) / Holcomb (2) / McCown (4)
2005 Dilfer (11) / Frye (5)
2006 Frye (13) / Anderson (3)
2007 Anderson (15) / Frye (1)
2008 Anderson (9) / Quinn (3) / Dorsey (3) / Gradkowski (1)
2009 Quinn (9) / Anderson (7)
2010 McCoy (8) / Delhomme (4) / Wallace (4)
2011 McCoy (13) / Wallace (3)
2012 Weeden (15) / Lewis (1)
2013 Campbell (8) / Weeden (5) / Hoyer (3)
2014 Hoyer (13) / Manziel (2) / Shaw (1)
2015 McCown (8) / Manziel (6) / Davis (2)
2016 Griffin III (5) / McCown (3) / Kessler (8)
2017 Kizer (?) In the immortal words of Alfred E. Neuman….What Me Worry?