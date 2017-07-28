Eli Manning says pitch count “nothing new”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 28, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

Eli Manning loves to take most of the reps in practice, so it was expected that he offer resistance to the Giants’ plan to reduce his workload in practice. But Manning reacted with indifference Friday, saying it’s “nothing new.”

“I’ve been on pitch counts before,” Manning said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “I don’t know if I’m on an actual pitch count, but there’s been a system since [Ben] McAdoo’s been here. Kind of having a system of having a heavy throw day, dialing it down with a lighter day after a heavier load. There’s always been a system that we’ve talked about in the quarterback room on which days we’re going to take more throws and which days you’re going to take a little less. And it’s more like an individual period. Once practice starts, and you’re going against defense, it’s all the same. It’s just kind of more the warmup period going routes versus air. Those type of things where you can limit 10-15 throws on certain days.”

Manning, 36, enters his 14th season having started 211 consecutive games, including the posteseason. He has thrown 7,225 career passes in regular-season and postseason games.

Giants president and CEO John Mara said Manning has “a lot of good football left in him.” The Giants, though, want to protect Manning’s arm.

“I know how old I am,” Manning said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being 36. I’m proud of it. Hey, I feel good. I can still make all the throws. I can still run around when I need to. So, it is what it is. But I don’t see myself slowing down at all, and I feel like I’ve still got great football ahead of me.”